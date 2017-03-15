Judge Dismisses Criminal Charges Against Bundy Lawyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed all criminal charges pending against the lawyer for the leader of the armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/GNYJyX ) U.S. District John C. Coughenour ordered the charges dismissed against Marcus Mumford Wednesday, as the prosecution had requested earlier this week.

Mumford’s lawyer had argued that deputy U.S. marshals engaged in “outrageous” misconduct in wrestling Mumford to the ground and stunning him with a Taser gun while he argued with a judge last fall.

Mumford was charged with failing to comply with official signs that prohibit the disruption of federal officers’ official work and failing to comply with a federal officer’s direction to stop resisting and to place his hands behind his back.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Harrington of the Eastern District of Washington declined to explain why his prosecutors chose to dismiss the charges now.