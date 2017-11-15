Judge Delays Bail Decision for Christian

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A judge postponed a decision whether to allow Jeremy Christian to post bail until after she watches a defense video of what transpired the day police say he stabbed three men on a Portland light-rail train.

Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht said Wednesday she will watch the footage in private, to spare surviving victim Micah Fletcher and relatives of the two men who were killed from having to see it.

Earlier, an emotional Fletcher left the courtroom and other spectators sobbed as a Portland homicide detective provided a narrative, accompanied by photo stills, of what happened on the train May 26.

Detective Michele Michaels said Christian inflicted 11 stab wounds in 11 seconds after passengers confronted him about anti-Muslim comments directed against two teenage girls.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.