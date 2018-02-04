Judge Allows Class-Action Case Against Bullseye Glass Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland residents can move forward with a $1.2 billion class-action lawsuit against a Portland glass maker over concerns about toxic air pollution.

KATU-TV reports that Multnomah County Circuit Court Stephen Bushong on Friday granted a motion to certify the lawsuit as a class-action against Bullseye Glass Co.

The complaint filed in March 2016 alleges Bullseye released arsenic, cadmium and other potentially toxic heavy metals from its plant in southeast Portland over decades. About 2,000 people are part of the lawsuit.

Bullseye says it has been in compliance with the state since it started business about 40 years ago. Company vice president Jim Jones said Friday he believes his company will prevail at trial.

In 2016, the state ordered the company to stop using some dangerous chemicals after high levels of cadmium and arsenic were detected around the plant. The company installed new filtration systems after soil samples around the facility tested positive for pollutants.