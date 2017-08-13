John McCain goes hiking with son, daughter in Arizona’s Oak Creek Canyon

Meghan McCain/Instagram(PHOENIX) — Sen. John McCain is making the most of family time while he’s back home in Arizona undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma at the Mayo Clinic.

Following an outing with wife Cindy McCain and daughter Meghan McCain to Phoenix’s Chase Field to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Republican lawmaker went hiking Saturday with Meghan and his son, Jimmy McCain.

They hiked near Oak Creek Canyon, a river gorge located in northern Arizona. It’s often described as a smaller cousin of the Grand Canyon because of its similar scenic beauty.

McCain returned to Phoenix in late July to begin treatment.

In a statement released July 28, his office said, “In accordance with the guidance of his physicians, Sen. McCain is returning to Arizona to undergo further treatment at Mayo Clinic. On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Sen. McCain will maintain a work schedule. He plans to return to Washington at the conclusion of the August recess.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.