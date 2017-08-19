John McCain completes first round of radiation, chemotherapy treatment

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images(PHOENIX) — John McCain, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, has finished the first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment, according to his daughter, Meghan McCain, on Friday.

My father completed first round radiation/chemo. His resilience & strength is incredible. Fight goes on, here’s to small wins. #fuckcancer — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 18, 2017

The Arizona Republican lawmaker returned to Phoenix in late July to begin treatment at the Mayo Clinic for glioblastoma.

In a statement released July 28, his office said, “In accordance with the guidance of his physicians, Sen. McCain is returning to Arizona to undergo further treatment at Mayo Clinic. On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Sen. McCain will maintain a work schedule. He plans to return to Washington at the conclusion of the August recess.”

Shortly after his daughter tweeted the update on his treatment, McCain on Friday tweeted a photo with staff at the Mayo Clinic.

Thank you to the wonderful team @MayoClinic – we appreciate everything you do! pic.twitter.com/2eMV6NMSV8 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 19, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.