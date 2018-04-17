Jobless Rate Stuck at a Low 4.1 Percent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s low unemployment rate refuses to budge.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the jobless rate for March was 4.1 percent – the same as in February, January and December. It was also 4.1 percent in March 2017.

Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment increased by 4,200 jobs last month, following a revised gain of 700 jobs in February.

Manufacturing rebounded in March after a lackluster February, and state economists say the retail industry has been hiring at a strong clip after a tepid holiday-hiring season. Motor vehicles and parts dealers have been adding a lot of workers in the retail sector, and food and beverage outlets have also been hiring.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 8.3 percent in March, slightly below the 8.6 percent recorded in March 2017. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking and part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.