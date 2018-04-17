Jobless Rate Stuck at a Low 4.1 Percent
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 12:53 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s low unemployment rate refuses to budge.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the jobless rate for March was 4.1 percent – the same as in February, January and December. It was also 4.1 percent in March 2017.

Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment increased by 4,200 jobs last month, following a revised gain of 700 jobs in February.

Manufacturing rebounded in March after a lackluster February, and state economists say the retail industry has been hiring at a strong clip after a tepid holiday-hiring season. Motor vehicles and parts dealers have been adding a lot of workers in the retail sector, and food and beverage outlets have also been hiring.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 8.3 percent in March, slightly below the 8.6 percent recorded in March 2017. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking and part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.

RELATED CONTENT

Uber Could Soon Return to Eugene OHSU Cuts Finalists List to Three Deputy Administrator Beaverton School District Social Media Issues Police Searching For Missing Man Near Moda Center Blaze An Early Trail To Moda Center Tonight For Game Two U.P. Tennis Star Kicked Off Team After Speech
Comments