Jim’s Question Of The Day: Would You Work For Walmart For Cheap College?
By Jim Ferretti
|
May 30, 2018 @ 12:05 PM
Affordable access to a college degree may be as simple as working for your local Walmart.
The retailer is banking on the new benefit to help it recruit and retain higher quality entry-level employees in a tight U.S. labor market.
They’ve partnered with startup Guild Education to offer employees the chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business or supply-chain management for only a dollar a day.
Would this be incentive enough for you to join the Walmart team?
Would you like to see them expand to more types of degrees?
How successful will this program be?
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What Had Happened Was…….Ambien. Locals Haven’t Done the Aerial Tram? Jim’s Question Of The Day: Louisiana Televangelist Seeks Donations for $54M Private Jet Post Adrenaline Detox NFL in Gay Pride Parade $200K Gets Me How Much House?
Comments