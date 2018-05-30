Jim’s Question Of The Day: Would You Work For Walmart For Cheap College?

Affordable access to a college degree may be as simple as working for your local Walmart.
The retailer is banking on the new benefit to help it recruit and retain higher quality entry-level employees in a tight U.S. labor market.
They’ve partnered with startup Guild Education to offer employees the chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business or supply-chain management for only a dollar a day.
Would this be incentive enough for you to join the Walmart team?
Would you like to see them expand to more types of degrees?
How successful will this program be?