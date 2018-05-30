Jim’s Question Of The Day: Would You Work For Walmart For Cheap College?

Affordable access to a college degree may be as simple as working for your local Walmart.

The retailer is banking on the new benefit to help it recruit and retain higher quality entry-level employees in a tight U.S. labor market.

They’ve partnered with startup Guild Education to offer employees the chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business or supply-chain management for only a dollar a day.

Would this be incentive enough for you to join the Walmart team?

Would you like to see them expand to more types of degrees?

How successful will this program be?