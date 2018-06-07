Jim’s Question Of The Day: Would You Catch The Flu For $3,500?

St. Louis University is giving people the chance to catch the flu and make $3500 for their trouble.

The volunteers would stay at a place called “Hotel Influenza” for up to 12 days so researchers can test the effect of flu vaccines.

If you step up for this experiment, you’ll start your stay by getting either a flu shot or a placebo. Then, you’ll get an actual dose of the flu virus sprayed up your nose. You’ll be monitored around the clock for symptoms.

The university will begin their studies at “Hotel Influenza” sometime in the next year.

Would you get the flu on purpose and stay at this place for up to 12 days for $3500?