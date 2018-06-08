Jim’s Question Of The Day: When Is It Too Late To Have A Child?

As the father of a child with a complex heart condition, this subject hits home for me.

A new study says: Pregnancy Over 35 Increases Risk Of Heart Issues In Children

It’s no secret that the older a woman gets, the more risks she faces for her and her child when giving birth. But it’s not just a premature birth that’s the problem, some issues don’t come up until later in the child’s life.

A new study has now linked heart issues to late pregnancy. The study shows that women who give birth over 35 run a greater risk of having a child that will develop heart disease when they’re older.

The study also shows that male offspring are more susceptible to problems than female, as they seem to have more impaired blood vessels.

With this generation not having babies until later on, is this something we need to worry about?