Jim’s Question Of The Day: Is This The Meaning Behind The Phrase, If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try, Try, Try, Try, Try, Try….. Again?

A Michigan Family With 14 Boys Has No Regrets First, imagine having 14 children.

Next, imagine having 14 children and all of them are boys!

That is the reality for a Michigan family. “There are some really mean people in the world. And it doesn’t matter,” said Jay Schwandt, the father of the boy brood. “We happen to be this great big family with 14 boys that has so much fun every second that we’re together. And we still get horrible comments.” Some would wonder whether two parents could give that many kids enough attention.

The kids say that isn’t a problem. The oldest son is 25 while the youngest came into the world this past April.

There may or may not be a 15th child in the Schwandts’ future, but a first grandchild is nearly here.

What do you make of super-sized families like this one? What is the largest family you know?