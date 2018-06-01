Jim’s Question Of The Day: Is The Loch Ness Monster Real?

Was There a Sighting of the Loch Ness Monster?

Along with Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster continues to be one of the most sought-after creatures on our planet?

Does the “monster” really exist? A self-described Nessie watcher has a “feature film length” video.

In the film, the creature moves from right to left and as it swims towards Urquhart Bay – a favorite haunt of Nessie – and is seen diving and surfacing with water splashes.

The sighting is the second record accepted this year by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register and it comes only days before DNA sampling is to be used to discover previously unrecorded organisms in Loch Ness.

Hospital clerical worker Eoin O’Faodhagain took the video from a Loch Ness webcam. Do you believe in the Loch Ness Monster? What else could it be?