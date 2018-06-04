Jim’s Question Of The Day: How Do Those DNA Ancestry Tests Work?

Have you wondered “am I really X ethnicity?” Have you been tempted to try one of those DNA ancestry tests to find out for sure?

Well here is how they actually work.While it seems like after you spit into the little cup and send it away for processing, scientists analyze the DNA and give you the result.

But it’s not that simple.

There is no exact DNA strand for “Norwegian” or “Indian”. Rather, the scientists compare the sample DNA with a database of other known DNA and make a comparison.

Most of the report is actually an educated guess based on probability.

So if the results come back feeling a little off, that could be because the database library isn’t complete enough, according to geneticist Mark Stoneking.

Have you taken one of those DNA tests? Do you agree with the results?