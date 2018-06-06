Jim’s Question Of The Day: Have You Introduced Your Kids To The Wizard Of Oz?

On this day where we learn the last ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Munchkin had died, I asked myself if I have done enough to introduce my daughter to this masterpiece.

The end of an era. As of last week, there are no more living munchkins from the 1939 film 'Wizard of Oz'. The last one alive, Jerry Maren, just passed away at 98.

Maren made a number of appearances as a munchkin in the film, most memorable was probably his role in the Lollipop Guild.

Rest in peace, Jerry. Thanks for the smiles.

Who is your favorite character from the ‘Wizard of Oz’?