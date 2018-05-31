Jim’s Question Of The Day: Do You Still Have A Camera That Uses Film?
By Jim Ferretti
May 31, 2018 @ 10:07 AM
Canon sells last cameras using film
People of a certain age can remember loading film into a camera. Canon, one of the world’s biggest camera manufacturers, has quietly put those cameras to bed.
Canon stopped making their last film based camera, the EOS-IV, eight years ago.
You could still buy them from their back stock.
They announced recently that those sales were done.
The good news is that Canon will still service those cameras until 2025.
There are photographers who still prefer film to digital.
You can find those camera but it will probably cost you a few bucks.
Do you still have a camera that uses film?
