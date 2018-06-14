Jim’s Question Of The Day: Do You Know Where The Lug Nuts Are Located On Your Car?

I think this Nationwide Insurance commercial is on target:
- Do you know how to add more wiper fluid? How about the proper pressure for your tires? Can you change a headlight? Good. Then you’re already ahead of most American drivers.
- A recent study of 2,000 drivers in the US found that 1-in-5 couldn’t check the pressure on their tires; a quarter couldn’t jump start their cars and nearly a third couldn’t pick out the right type of oil.
- Worse off, over a third couldn’t change a tire and half say they have no idea how to change their oil.
- But at least we know how to work the radio, with 83 percent of millennials confident they could connect their phones to the entertainment system.
- What car related tasks are you confident you can handle? How about driving stick? Changing the air filter?