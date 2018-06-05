Jim’s Question Of The Day: Are We Doomed Like The Dinosaurs?

An asteroid on a collision course with Earth burned up in the evening sky over southern Africa, just eight hours after first being noticed.

It was discovered near the Moon’s orbit early on Saturday morning and asteroid trackers at NASA determined the rock to be about 2 meters wide.

Video posted on YouTube showed a fireball descending and getting bigger, and then a blinding flash in the sky.

This marks the third time scientists have spotted an incoming asteroid on a direct collision course with Earth.

