JFK assassination files set to be released by National Archives

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The National Archives is set to release previously classified files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The documents related to the investigation into Kennedy’s murder — comprising files from the CIA, FBI, Defense and State Departments, among other agencies — are being released 25 years after the passage of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. The law called for the records to be made available after 25 years, if the president allows their release.

President Donald Trump announced that he would permit the files to be made public, and tweeted to tease their release. “So interesting!” he wrote.

The vast majority of records related to the assassination — roughly 88 percent — have been available since the late-1990s, with an additional 11 percent of the documents released, with redactions, since then. Thursday’s cache will include the remaining files and some of the removed portions of prior documents.

