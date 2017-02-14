Jewelry Thieves Arrested, Sheriff’s Department Looking To Return Loot

Aloha, Ore. — If you have had jewelry stolen recently in Washington County, the sheriff’s office would like you to look at the loot they’ve just brought in.

Sheriff Deputies arrested 41-year-old Nelson W. Pettis, Jr., and 35-year-old Katherine L. Hauser on February 10, 2017, after investigators say the two forced their way inside a home and stole valuables.

Detectives say just after 1 pm on February 10th, Pettis and Hauser stopped at a home in the 7100 block of SW 209th Avenue in Aloha. Hauser went to the door and knocked, but no one answered. That is when Pettis got out of the car and forced his way inside. The homeowner called 911 following the break-in and deputies were able to arrest the two just three minutes later.

Both Pettis and Hauser are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary I and Theft I by Receiving. Both are being held in the Washington County Jail.

Deputies searched the car used by Mr. Pettis and Ms. Hauser and found over 100 items of jewelry they believe might have been stolen during other burglaries. Detectives would like to return the jewelry to its rightful owner(s) and need the public’s help.

If you recognize any of this jewelry or have other information about this investigation, please contact Detective Tony Bass at 503-846-6093.