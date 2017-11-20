Jeremy Christian Denied Bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A judge has denied bail to a Portland man charged with fatally stabbing two men on a light-rail train and injuring a third.

Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht ruled Monday after initially delaying her decision after a lengthy bail hearing last week.

A homicide detective testified at that hearing that Jeremy Christian inflicted 11 stab wounds in 11 seconds after passengers confronted him about anti-Muslim comments.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the May 26 attack.

Killed in the attack were Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best.

A third victim, Micah Fletcher, survived.