Jefferson Wilderness Fire Leads To Evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a wildfire east of Salem in the Jefferson Wilderness has prompted hiker evacuations and road and trail closures.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says starting Friday morning deputies will help the U.S. Forest Service with road closures and evacuations due to a fire that grew Thursday to more than 7 square miles (18.4 kilometers).

Linn County search and rescue teams will evacuate hikers and campers in the area of Highway 22 from Whitewater Road to Marion Lakes Road.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the fire is zero percent contained and is threatening 100 homes in the Breitenbush community.