Jeff Sessions: President Trump’s criticism is ‘kind of hurtful’

US Department of Justice(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Trump’s criticism of him is “hurtful,” but he appreciates that the president has the country’s best interests in mind.

“Well, um, it’s kind of hurtful,” Sessions told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview airing Thursday night, when asked if he thinks the president’s criticism of him is fair.

“But the president of the United States is a strong leader,” Session said during the interview, which was conducted in El Salvador. “He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again. He’s had a lot of criticisms and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs. And that’s what I intend to do.

Over the course of the past four days, Trump called Sessions “beleaguered” in a tweet, slammed him for taking “a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes,” said that he was “disappointed” with Sessions during a joint press conference with a visiting head of state, and questioned via tweet why Sessions didn’t replace the acting FBI director.

Trump’s first shot across the bow came during a New York Times interview on July 19, when he said Sessions should never have recused himself from the investigations into any campaigns and their interactions with Russia. Trump said that if he knew Sessions was going to recuse himself, he would have picked someone else for the job.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.