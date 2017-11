James O’Keefe at Project Veritas has been hard at work exposing the inner workings of the Washington Post and how they might be helping to spread fake news. But the Washington Post fired back, and in an interview today with Lars, O’Keefe laid out what he and his team have been up to, and how fake news is trying to undermine them. Listen to the interview and watch the undercover video below!

