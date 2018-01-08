I’ve Got a Golden Ticket…

MT. HOOD, Ore. – Willy Wanka…move over. Mt. Hood Meadows is offering its own version of a golden ticket.

Here’s what they’re doing. In honor of their 50th Birthday, they are giving away 50 golden tickets. They are a prize package that includes two lift tickets, two 50th Anniversary pins, and a $50 gift card. And most importantly, each golden ticket will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize – a 50 year season pass.

The winner of the grand prize will be chosen on January 27th.

Here’s how you can find a golden ticket: