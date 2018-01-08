I’ve Got a Golden Ticket…

MT. HOOD, Ore. – Willy Wanka…move over. Mt. Hood Meadows is offering its own version of a golden ticket.
Here’s what they’re doing. In honor of their 50th Birthday, they are giving away 50 golden tickets. They are a prize package that includes two lift tickets, two 50th Anniversary pins, and a $50 gift card. And most importantly, each golden ticket will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize – a 50 year season pass.
The winner of the grand prize will be chosen on January 27th.
Here’s how you can find a golden ticket:
- 12/9 – 1/15 – Post A Memory On The Meadows Memories Facebook Group
- 1/8 – 1/25 – When Will We Get to 50 Inches In The Base Area
- 1/8 – 1/22 – Wear In The World Outer Limits Sports Facebook Contest
- 1/10 & 1/11 – Night Riding – Anyone scanned after 5 PM gets entered
- 1/9 – 1/11 – Midweek Buses Kick Off – Ride this week for your chance to win
- 1/12 – 1/17 – Meadows Parks Instagram Contest
- 1/15 – MLK Day Chair 50 Photo Contest
- 1/15 – Then & Now Dick Powers Facebook Photo Contest
- 1/16 – 1/22 – You & Your Favorite Dick Powers Photo
- 1/18 – Our 50th Day Of Operations (many contests this day)
- 1/18 – 1/21 – Instagram Photo Scavenger Hunt
- 1/20 – 1/21 – Love Meadows & Love My Toyota Instagram Contest
- 1/20 – Vertical Apres Ski – Show up to win
- TBA – Alpenstube Apres Ski – Show up to win
- 1/26 – Last Chance Golden Ticket Drawing at Crooked Tree Tavern
- 1/27 – Retro Ski Wear Fashion Show
- 1/27 – Double Mountain Entertainment Tent – flash drawings
- 1/27 – Grand Prize Drawing