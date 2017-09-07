In Brief: It is not bad but It is not all that scary.



Pennywise the Clown is one of author Stephen King’s most creative villains. He is an “it” and able to shape shift into other entities. Red balloons hanging in the air in Derry, Mass. tell you Pennywise and his various forms are preying upon children, feeding on their fears and killing them. Seven kids recognize the malevolence of the creature and while being bullied by older kids manipulated by Pennywise, they vow to destroy it and end a reign of terror that has gone on for over a century.

Director Andy Muscheitti (Mama) and the producers have gathered a great cast of young actors to play the kids. Knowing humor helps sell any horror concept, they have given the kids some playful and funny dialogue. The cast is led by Jaeden Lieberher (St. Vincent). He is main character Ben Denbrough whose brother Georgie is Pennywise’s first victim. Lieberher was exceptional in this year’s little seen The Book of Henry and is perfect again as the single-minded and very determined Ben.

The other notable acting in the cast is from the very charismatic Sophia Lillis (37) who plays Ben’s — and the other kids — first love Beverly Marsh. This young lady owns the movie and has one of those rare electric personalities that promise a bright future.

Bill Skarsgaard (Atomic Blonde) does Pennywise and like Tim Curry from 1990 TV mini-series, he’s pretty good. However, Muscheitti — as did the mini-series producers — misses a chance to create a great horror movie villain. King’s description of Pennywise demands a character made up more like Heath Ledger’s The Joker. A more frightening portrayal would have Pennywise be clowny looking but disheveled with smeary make-up and lizard-like eyes.

King loves Muscheitti’s version and so will most of you. Hardcore fans will find the story not all that true to the book. Purists will also note it’s just half the story. So look for a part two if this does well at the box office and since horror movies these days pretty much suck, it should be a big hit. As for me, I found It to be passable but It is a bit drawn out and It is not all that scary.

Director: Andy Muscheitti

Stars: Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hamilton, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff

Rated R for mature themes and violence. Stephen King’s popular novel is more part one than a whole movie. While not that scary, horror fare these days is so bad that it’s a light in the storm. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

