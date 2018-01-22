It Didn’t Work

Police in Philadelphia put Crisco on the light poles to keep fans from climbing them if they won the NFC playoff game on Sunday. They did. Thousands came out to celebrate and some managed to climb through the grease and up the pole. The Philadelphia Eagles HAD been without an NFC title since 2004 and the tensions were high….and the parties (and pole climbs) after were fierce.

