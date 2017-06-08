In Brief: Not really sure what “it” is and it really doesn’t just come at night.



It Comes at Night is the title and we’re not sure why. The plot actually says it comes at anytime and not just at night. And then there’s it’s definition. It is a disease. And it kills people and apparently is very contagious.

Now you know as much as I know and I’ve seen the movie.

It Comes at Night is written and directed by relative newcomer Trey Edward Shults. He casts Joel Edgerton (Warrior) and Carmen Ejogo (Alien:Covenant) as Paul and Sarah. They live in a never identified remote area with their son Travis. Because of whatever it is water and food and the ability to be self sufficient are critical to survival.

The film opens up with them having to kill her father because he’s come down with “it” and the rest of the film is about how they try to keep from getting “it” themselves. Another couple and a dog are involved.

That’s about it. This is pretty boring stuff. While they try to stay alive, you’ll be working on staying awake.

Director: Trey Edward Shults

Stars: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Rated R for violence and language. This is supposed to be horror. It’s tedious on an epic scale. Give it a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Justice League of America, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, super hero, super heroine, D.C. Comics

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!