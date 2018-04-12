In Brief: Isle of Dogs expands to more theaters. Do see this one. It’s a blast and one you can take as deeply as you want to go.

Wes Anderson makes interesting movies. Do you consider yourself to have a cut above average intellect? A you of genius status? Or are you of the average person variety? No matter. You can take Anderson’s flicks as deep as you want or just enjoy the fun on a more simple level.

Isle of Dogs is a simple story with — in my book at least — current political overtones. Dogs in a Japanese city contract the dog flu. It’s very contagious and the city’s mayor has exiled all dogs to Trash Island. There is a cure but the mayor doesn’t want it known.

He belongs to a secret cat sect.

The mayor also banishes his adopted son’s beloved security dog to the humiliation of exile and a certain death on Trash Island. The boy — as loyal to his dog as the dog is as loyal to him — goes after his friend.

Themes of discrimination, political rhetoric that fools the non-thinking and dogs being treated like trash follow. The subject matter, to reiterate, can be taken as deep as you want to go. However, I’m pretty sure Anderson and his co-writers Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzmann and Kunichi Nomura meant this to be of the deeper stuff variety and did not do this to be a kiddie cartoon.

Speaking of kids, Isle of Dogs, though animated, is not a kid’s movie.

Director: Wes Anderson

Stars: Brian Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Kunichi Nomura, Akira Takayama, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, Yoko Ono, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Fisher Stevens, Liev Schreiber, Courtney B. Vance, Anjelica Huston

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Wes Anderson is never boring. Look up and check out that cast. Wow. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.