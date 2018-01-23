Is Your Neighborhood Safe?

It just takes one violent crime to make people question the safety of their neighborhoods. That’s the case right now in the Concordia neighborhood in Northeast Portland.

Twenty-five year old Cody Oller was found shot to death on Sunday, January 8th in Fernhill Park. A Crimestopper’s reward has been offered for any tips that lead to the arrest of the person who pulled the trigger. That means up to $2500 for information about any unsolved homicide. There is no suspect in this shooting which has a lot of people rattled.

On the App Nextdoor Neighbor, people are asking if it’s still safe to go to the park. Longtime residents are coming to the park’s defense saying it is still safe. Some say they are more fearful of riding Max. Others say crime can happen anywhere, but Portland is still relatively safe compared to other cities.

I’ve lived within a few miles of the park for almost 20 years and I can say it’s gotten safer over that time. When I first moved here, people would be on the benches shooting up. Now, people come to play Frisbee and soccer, to play on the playground or with their dogs, or even sled down the big hill on those snowy Portland days. I will continue to go there because of all of those things and because it’s a beautiful park. Here’s hoping they catch the shooter soon. Here’s sending prayers and healing to Cody’s family. Here’s to more good memories at Fernhill Park for all of us.

Rebecca

To offer an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)