Iraqi Man Sentenced for Illegally Using US Insignia

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Iraqi national who sent a phony letter to the prime minister of Iraq has been sentenced to two years on probation.

Wathiq al-Ibraheemi falsely claimed to be a U.S. intelligence official in the November 2015 letter to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. He pleaded guilty in January to unauthorized use of an official insignia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel says the note suggesting the prime minister replace the country’s intelligence chief with another man reached the highest levels of Iraqi government before it was turned over to the U.S. officials.

The Beaverton, Oregon, resident was expected to get one year of probation at Tuesday’s sentencing, but got another year after it was discovered that he or someone he knows falsely altered a news article about his guilty plea.

He served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq before immigrating.