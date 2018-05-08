Iran Deal, What’s At Stake?
By Rebecca Marshall
May 8, 2018 @ 7:11 AM

Today, President Trump will announce where he stands on the Iran Nuclear Deal.  He has long said this is the “worst deal ever”.   It was signed by the 5 permanent U-N countries back in 2015.  Trump has also said he is willing to work on a better agreement, but how will that be received by the rest of the world.  A lot is riding on this.  His decision is expected at 11am Pacific Time.

Here’s a UK perspective.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-iran-nuclear-deal-explained-what-happens-us-a8340386.html

