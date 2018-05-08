Iran Deal, What’s At Stake?

Today, President Trump will announce where he stands on the Iran Nuclear Deal. He has long said this is the “worst deal ever”. It was signed by the 5 permanent U-N countries back in 2015. Trump has also said he is willing to work on a better agreement, but how will that be received by the rest of the world. A lot is riding on this. His decision is expected at 11am Pacific Time.

Here’s a UK perspective.

