Investigator: Cylvia Hayes Did Break The Law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An investigator with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission has concluded that Cylvia Hayes, the girlfriend of former Gov. John Kitzhaber, used her official position for personal gain.

The report, released Wednesday, recommended that the commission make a preliminary ruling that Hayes violated state law.

Kitzhaber resigned just over a month into his fourth term, in 2015, amid allegations he failed to publicly declare a potential conflict of interest between his elected position and Hayes’ work as a clean energy consultant.

The ethics commission recently rejected a proposal that he be fined $1,000 fine, with some members believing it was too low and that he hasn’t shown sufficient contrition.

On the commission’s agenda when it meets in Salem on Friday is the Hayes matter.