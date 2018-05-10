Investigative Report On Sexual Misconduct Given To PPS

PORTLAND, Ore – An over 200 page investigative report was delivered to Portland Public School’s Board of Education, detailing shortcomings and recommendations to keep sexual misconduct out of our classrooms.

This stems from an investigation in to Mitch Whitehurst, who had multiple allegations made toward him over his teaching career from 1982 to 2015 while he was teaching at seven different Portland area schools.

A full list of the investigators findings of PPS shortcomings and recommendations are listed below:

Among the key findings of the report, the investigators found that PPS:

Maintained incomplete documentation of allegations of sexual conduct.

Underreported misconduct.

Relied on a decentralized response to sexual conduct complaints.

Tried to manage complaints with no viable document management system.

Failed to define roles and responsibilities for sexual conduct complaints and investigations.

The report made numerous recommendations for the Board of Education and Superintendent and staff, including:

Improve the Sexual Conduct Prevention and Identification Training for PPS employees, volunteers, and students.

Improve training for those investigating sexual conduct complaints.

Develop and implement an adult/student boundaries policy and revise the PPS administrative directive related to a finding of sexual conduct.

Implement a centralized tracking system to document all sexual conduct complaints.

Discontinue the practice of entering into separation agreements that restrict disclosure of possible sexual conduct by former employees.

Work with the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) to change certain contract provisions to adequately address sexual conduct complaints and better protect students.

Designate a liaison between the Portland Police Bureau and the district for cases involving allegations of sexual conduct by a PPS employee.

Lobby the Oregon Legislature to improve statutory protections for students.

Lobby to shorten the Oregon Teacher Standard and Practices Commission’s timelines for investigating educators.

Whitehurst received 18 months of probation for misdemeanor harassment. The school district let him retire, and his teaching license was revoked.