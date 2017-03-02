An Interview with The Shack Author Paul Young

Paul Young’s book The Shack was on The New York Times paperback best seller list from June of 2008 to early 2010. Long time. It’s a highly acclaimed Christian-based work of fiction that has appealed to those of all religious faiths and to those who do not believe in God at all.

The story takes a unique look at God and forgiveness. A man’s daughter is murdered. Unable to forgive himself or the murderer, he takes a trip to the shack in which the little girl was killed and there has a unique encounter with God.

Now his book has been made into a major motion picture and gives you an equally unique encounter.

I had the privilege of interviewing Paul Young about the movie and about his book.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

