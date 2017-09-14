Interstate 84 Westbound Reopens After Fire Closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge have reopened to motorists between Hood River and Troutdale, more than a week after the lanes closed because of wildfires.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the lanes opened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday when officials determined the road was clear and no longer threatened by fires.

Officials say the eastbound lanes remain closed with no timeline yet for reopening.

Officials say interstate ramps along the 45-mile stretch of road from milepost 62 to 17 remain closed including the ramps in and out of Cascade Locks.

Officials say motorists should not stop anywhere along the interstate as the fire continues to burn in the area.