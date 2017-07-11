Intense Encounter On I-205 Multi-Use Path

Portland, Ore. — The pictures were posted to Reddit on Saturday by user NewAgeHookers.

They show a man driving what looks to be a spray painted blue and black Ford F-150 pickup on the I-205 Multi Use Path in Southeast Portland.

In the pictures the man can be see flipping the Reddit poster off. The poster also said he yelled obscenities at them including “WE KNOW WHERE YOU LIVE!”

The person who took the pictures says after taking a few pictures, they rode away from the scene and called police.

They suggest more can be done to keep vehicles off the path, “Not only are the current bollards easily damaged (and seldom repaired), the whole design of those loop-around streets is bad. All it takes to get on the path is hopping a low curb, and any old pickup can do that. It needs some kind of landscape barrier like earthen berms or rocks.”

We called O-Dot and talked with spokesman Don Hamilton, “We’ve had some bollards before in these areas and actually we’ve had a couple of people injured from then in the past,” Hamilton said, “But more to the point, we have to make sure that we can get maintenance vehicles and service vehicles along that path to service it. So we can’t exclude any motorized vehicles from that area, it’s just not practical.”

Both the poster of the pictures and Hamilton says they have or will be contacting Portland Police to make sure they are aware of the incident.