HILLSBORO, Ore.– 400 hundred volunteers from Intel gave back to their community in a special way. They gave their time to Glencoe High School, Quatama Elementary School, McKinney Elementary School, and Evergreen Middle School. Landscaping , window washing, power washing and painting inside and out were all part of the days spruce up projects.

Employees have done this 4 years in a row now. They love it and take great pride in what they’re able to accomplish.