Intel CEO Quits President’s Manufacturing Council

Santa Clara, Ca. – Intel CEO Brian Kranzich has stepped down from President Trump’s Manufacturing Council after Trump’s muted response to the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. He said in an internal company blog ” I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing.”

Intel is Oregon’s largest private employer with more than 19,000 workers in Washington County. Andy Giegerich from the Portland Business Journal does not think cutting ties with the panel will hurt Intel. He says “Intel’s been on the rise lately. They’ve tried a few new strategies with data centers and the internet and things. So, I think they’re in pretty strong shape. They can probably withstand a little bit of a blow.”