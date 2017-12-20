Inslee to Decide Vancouver’s Oil Fate

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Whether Vancouver becomes an oil town is up to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The Columbian reports the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council finalized its recommendation Tuesday to deny permits for the proposed Vancouver Energy oil terminal and voted to send its report to the governor.

The decision solidified the council’s Nov. 28 vote to recommend to Inslee that he should deny the project.

Inslee has 60 days as of Tuesday to make his decision.

The report the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council forwarded to Inslee is more than 100 pages long and accompanied by a 430-page supporting document that recaps the adjudication findings of fact, conclusion of law and order to proceed with the recommendation.

An Inslee spokeswoman wouldn’t reveal the governor’s thoughts on the project.