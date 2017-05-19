Inmate Fatally Shot at Vancouver Hospital Identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have identified the inmate who was fatally shot Thursday by a corrections deputy at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says 66-year-old John Martin died Thursday. His city of residence was unconfirmed.

The medical examiner’s office says his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso.

Martin was in custody at Clark County Jail and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Wednesday after he complained of experiencing a medical issue.

On Thursday while two deputies were guarding him in a hospital room, the sheriff’s office says “the inmate took action” which resulted in a deputy shooting Martin.

Officials say he died in surgery.

Martin was being held on parole violation, escape from community custody and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

Authorities are investigating his death.