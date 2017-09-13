Inmate Dies in Washington Jail

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a 31-year-old inmate at a Wenatchee jail has died.

Wenatchee police say staff at Chelan County Regional Justice Center called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report Jeremy Lavender wasn’t breathing and that jail staff had started CPR.

Police say emergency personnel arrived within three minutes but that further efforts to resuscitate Lavender were unsuccessful.

Police say Lavender was from Okanogan, Washington.

Police say an autopsy will be done.

A regional special investigations unit led by the Wenatchee Police Department is looking into the death.