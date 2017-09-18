Inmate Dies At State Prison In Umatilla

Umatilla, Or. – The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the unexpected death of a 23 year old inmate at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. A news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections says prison staff were attending to complaints by 23 year old Kenneth Allen when he became unresponsive. It says security and medical staff began life saving efforts which continued until Umatilla Emergency Medical Technicians arrived and pronounced Allen dead.

Allen had been in custody since January of last year on three counts of theft and one count of heroin possession. His expected release date was December 22, 2017.