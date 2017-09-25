Inmate Dies at Pendleton Prison

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old inmate at the state prison in Pendleton.

The Corrections Department says David Kirby was found unresponsive in his housing unit Sunday night. He was pronounced dead almost an hour later. Authorities have not released any other details.

The Albany man pleaded no contest to first-degree sodomy in September 2015. He wasn’t scheduled to leave prison until 2031.

Court records show the victims in the case were two boys who were younger than 12 when the sexual abuse occurred between 2004 and 2006.