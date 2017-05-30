Inmate Alleges Cruel Punishment in Oregon Jail

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – A former inmate of a jail in Oregon says in a lawsuit filed in federal court that her treatment amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Terri Carlisle says she was put into a hot cell in the Douglas County Jail crammed with around eight other women, with one open toilet.

Carlisle had three arrests for driving under the influence in a short span. She was sentenced in 2015 to six months in jail.

She said medicine to relieve her peripheral neuropathy was withheld, causing sharp pains. She filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Eugene with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon and the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic.