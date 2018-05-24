Initiative 43 Has Some Traction To Start Getting Signatures

PORTLAND, Ore– 88 thousand valid signatures will need to be collected to stop assault weapons from being sold in Oregon. The group Lift Every Voice Measure 43 Campaign has volunteers all over the state ready to collect 120 thousand signatures in seven to 10 days. Faith groups across the state are behind the initiative. They say they hear the voices of the young and those who firmly believe the gun violence has to stop. If passed the initiative will clearly prohibit the sale of high capacity magazines semi automatic pistols and shotguns. magazines could not hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition and the sale and manufacture of assault weapons would be ban in Oregon as of 2019. Valid signatures have to be collected by July 6th.