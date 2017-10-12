Indy Cars Are Back at PDX

Portland Ore – IndyCar racing is returning to Portland International Raceway in 2018, with a race scheduled for Labor Day Weekend. In making the announcment Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the economic impact on the Portland region could be $12 to $15 millions and “scores of jobs.” IndyRacer Graham Rahal, son of Champ Car legend Bobby Rahal, said he looks forward to the race in Portland. He was on the track for the last race in 2007. He’s also raced here two other times in other classifications. When word of the Portland race was announced, Rahal said his social media accounts blew up with fans and friends saying they plan Oregon vacations around the race.