Indicted for Nude Blackmail Photos

By Mark Workhoven
|
Feb 25, 4:31 AM

Beaverton, Oregon – A Beaverton man was indicted Friday for allegedly spying on a woman, taking nude photos of her, and then trying to blackmail her with the photos. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 21 year old Sean Spaulding is accused of blackmailing a Tigard woman after using a hidden camera on her. He then allegedly texted her nude photos of herself and threatened to put them online and send them to her family.
Police say Spaulding also got a minor girl to send him nude photos.
Police say Spaulding also got other women to send nude photos by posing as a Portland woman online. They say there may be other victims out there.

