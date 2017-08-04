In Brief: Al Gore’s sequel is inconveniently not as interesting as his original a decade ago.



The film is in one theater in Portland this week at the Fox Tower and expands to more theaters and goes wider-release next week. I’ll have a more detailed review then.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is Al Gore’s sequel to An Inconvenient Truth. While the first movie focused on the issue, this one pays more attention to Gore’s quest to save the planet. There are also a few funny jabs at Gore’s not winning the election and some from other countries wondered if he was still president.

It’s good for a few laughs. The audience I saw it with cheered a lot and clapped a lot in places and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley is in it for a couple of quick scenes and he, too, got an ovation.

Gore’s sequel starts a few months before the climate change summit in Paris, France where the world’s nations decided to adopt measures to end global warming. And again, the focus — while pushing the global warming agenda — seems to be more about what Gore does leading up to the summit.

And every movie needs a villain. Donald Trump is this one’s and he’s spliced into the mix every so often. What surprised me most is that they didn’t hammer home the fact that Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris accord.

Anyway, I hate reviewing documentaries. It’s hard to review someone’s opinion. This is Al Gore’s case. Others have a different point of view. You will have to decide if he’s right or wrong and most people already have.

Directors: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Stars: Al Gore, George W. Bush, Donald Trump and other world leaders and celebrities.

Rated PG for mature themes. It’s kind of a disappointment because it’s more about Gore and his work leading up to the Paris Accord than the problem. Still very interesting. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Lady Macbeth, Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Naomi Ackie, Paul Hilton, Christopher Fairbanks, William Oldroyd, murder mystery, suspense, duplicity

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!