Immigrant Rights Group Files Lawsuit Against Trump Ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Immigrants rights’ groups have filed a federal lawsuit in Portland seeking an injunction against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Unite Oregon filed the suit Wednesday, asking the court to prohibit the government from “unconstitutionally banishing” lawful immigrants or refugees who seek to return to their homes, jobs or reunite with families at Portland International Airport.

Mat dos Santos of the American Civil Liberties Union Oregon, who has also signed onto the suit, said at a news conference that it also asks that people being detained are afforded ACLU attorneys.

He says each day one to three people are being pulled from Portland airport customs lines and interrogated without legal representation.

Trump’s order temporarily suspends the entire U.S. refugee program and bans all entry from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations for 90 days.