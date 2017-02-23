I’m Not Going to Watch the Oscars Picks

I probably won’t watch this year’s Academy Awards telecast. I’ll record it, zip through and catch Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue but don’t really care about much else. I’ll go online later to get a tally on who won what.

A lot of us are really tired of awards programs. The Oscars, the Golden Globes and other award programs have become a stage for political potshots. I’m not a Donald Trump fan either but I’m equally not enamored with a telecast that ought to just be about movies and the industry honoring the best of its best.

I could be overreacting. Maybe. But more and more we’re seeing this snipe or that, or in the case of Meryl Streep, a serious monologue when she ought to have been addressing the award she’d just received from the Hollywood Foreign Press.

I’m not saying Streep’s position is wrong. Much of what she said is correct so go for it. But go for it somewhere else. There’s something really wrong with our love of movies being kidnapped by movie people with over-inflated self-importance.

No one made my point that movie awards have become too politically correct and politically important better than Academy Award’s telecast host Ellen DeGeneres in 2014 when she said, “Anything could happen tonight! So many possibilities! Possibility number one, 12 Years a Slave wins Best Picture. Possibility number two, you’re all racists. And now, please welcome our first white presenter, Anne Hathaway.”

No surprise. 12 Years a Slave ended up winning best picture, also no surprise, Lupita Nyong’o took home the best supporting actress Oscar and the film took best adapted screenplay.

I guess I’m a racist by Degeneres’ definition. The best picture — really — was Gravity. At least it is in my opinion. That hour and a half is the closest any of us are ever going to get to going into space. Plus the skill it took to make me believe I was in space is an incredible skill.

Second and the main reason I won’t watch. There will be less surprises in this year’s telecast than in any in the last few years. In the categories that really matter — best actor and actress, supporting actor and actress, director and motion picture, there will be no surprises. La La Land is going to dominate. It will grab best picture, best director and all the set design, costume and music awards.

Casey Affleck takes home the best actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea and Viola Davis picks up a deserved Oscar for her brilliant work — and the year’s best acting — for Fences. In the supporting actor category Mahershala Ali can’t miss for Moonlight.

The only major category up in the air is best actress. Isabelle Huppert won the Golden Globe for Elle. She’s nominated for the same film and is up against Natalie Portman who didn’t just act the part but became Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. Then there’s the impossible not to love Emma Stone who shined in La La Land.

I think Stone continues the La La Land landslide.

Here’s my last reason for not watching. Are the Oscars that relevant to the average person? Every year no less than a dozen people complain to me that they don’t recognize a huge number of films and performances nominated.

The People’s Choice Awards given out in January seem more relevant. It started in 1975 and gives moviegoers a shot at and a say in what and who they liked best about movies in a given year.

This year’s telecast found Finding Dory to be last year’s best film. Good pick.

Ryan Reynolds took home the best actor award for Deadpool which is also tabbed — and rightfully so — as the year’s best action movie. It was my pick last year for the best picture since it was the most fun I had in a theater all year.

Jennifer Lawrence is the favorite actress. Tom Hanks is the most popular male actor. No surprises there.

Lawrence is a good choice but the best acting by a female last year — other than Davis’ gut-wrenching work — is Margo Robbie who did Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. The Academy ignored her excellent performance in favor of another Streep nod.

I’m not complaining, Streep was wonderful in Florence Foster Jenkins but Robbie’s acting is as good as Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger’s work as The Joker. At least the people found her to be the best action movie actress.

All that noted, here’s where the People’s Choice Awards unravel. Kevin Hart and Melissa McCarthy get noted as the best comedy actor and actress. Popular yes. But are they really all that good? She’s at least impossible not to love and has a ton of talent. Hart’s high-pitched motormouth delivery is irritating.

And he’s just not that funny.

The pretty good three-hanky tear-jerker Me Before You got picked as best drama and for comedy the people like — as did I — Bad Moms. Neither came close to getting noticed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or any other movie award groups.

And that’s probably how it should be.

Here’s another interesting note. Flicks picked for the “best” categories by the people include:

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Suicide Squad

Batman v. Superman

Ghostbusters

Deepwater Horizon

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Jungle Book

The Girl on the Train

The Purge: Election Year

Nerve

Sully

None — if you pay attention to these things — were noticed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

