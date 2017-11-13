I’ll Take A Knee, In Prayer After A Tragedy

By Jackson Sager

You wouldn’t think that it would be controversial to offer up prayers after a devastating event.

I never would have thought that people would become so angry that you might have the religious freedom to pray to a God that you may or may not believe in. Prayer is a pleasantry to some, some may offer a prayer as a gesture to those impacted. But to some, that prayer is much more.

I’m speaking of course about the latest shooting in Texas, that took 26 lives of people who were in a house of worship. They were gunned down by a man who somehow managed to break laws to acquire a gun, something most of the left overlooked. But I’m not interested in the gun debate, or what tired line each side can feed me on gun violence. Believe me I’ve heard them all.

But when people poured out their hearts online and offered their condolences, some of them got death threats. Seriously. For simply wishing the best for the families, and praying for those who were desperately in need after the attacker hit the church.

I won’t say that I pray everyday, or maybe even frequently. I’m not the best at it, and often I don’t know what to say.

But I do know that for some people it offers solace in the face of tragedy, for some it makes them feel better and hopeful for what can be done to change our world.

Prayer, and the thoughts of praying for someone who has been broken by tragedy has nothing to do with stopping an attack, it has nothing to do with pretending that the event never would have happened if only God were a more keen listener.

Rather it is the thought that we are coming together as one people, and we see each other as one group.

It angers me and pains me to see people online or on tv who mock a moment of silence, or a moment of prayer because they view it as foolish and a waste of time. A California democrat took to Facebook this week to protest his fellow Congressman who declared a moment of silence for those who had been murdered, and the left applauded him.

Congratulations if you feel holier than though for mocking prayer, and similarly, if you are so foolish as to post a prayer online for props and kudos well then you’ve got other problems.

Tragedy in our world is common, whether it’s a terror attack, shooting, or a man driving over civilians on a bike path, although a few of those I know are one in the same. But it doesn’t make those events less important, or less in need of prayer. Ever victim of every attack deserves a moment, at least one, where we come together for them, rather than arguing over whether it’s good that we pray to God.

If you’re out there and you’ve long come to the defense of ever faith except Christianity, and you claim to stand for religious freedom, I hope this week you can reevaluate and reestablish what you stand for and know that that divisiveness is what is tearing us apart.

